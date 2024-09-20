E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,895 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

