E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $436.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.44.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

