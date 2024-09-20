E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SANA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

