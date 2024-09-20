E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 49 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $158,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $312.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.