E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 58,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

E3 Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 21.48.

About E3 Metals

(Get Free Report)

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.