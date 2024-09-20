Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 17,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.