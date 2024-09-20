Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Shares Down 0.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 17,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 577,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

