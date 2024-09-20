Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 272,458 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
