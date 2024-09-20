Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.38

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $13.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 272,458 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETV. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 273,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

