Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 462 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $81,299,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $380.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.41 and its 200 day moving average is $319.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $382.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.