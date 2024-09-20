Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after buying an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,922,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of AGIO opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

