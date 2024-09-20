Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 19,151 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,993,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,592,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,769,000 after acquiring an additional 576,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $99.46 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

