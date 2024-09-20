Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $118.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

