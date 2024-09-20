Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,829 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.