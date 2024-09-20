Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.70 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

HOLX stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.