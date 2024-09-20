Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,556. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

