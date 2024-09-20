Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 112.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

