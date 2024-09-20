Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 434.5% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

