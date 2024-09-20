Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $317.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $318.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.