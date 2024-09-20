Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 12,358 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $67,310,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Price Performance
NASDAQ AFRM opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 3.51. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Affirm
Insider Transactions at Affirm
In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.