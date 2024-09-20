Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 12,358 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $67,310,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 3.51. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

