Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 25,657 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,184 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

