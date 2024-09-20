Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 6,403 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,369 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

