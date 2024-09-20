Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.65 Million Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 120,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,819,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 59,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,446,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 390,671 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the second quarter valued at $197,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 141.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 918,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 139.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $13.09 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.20 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

