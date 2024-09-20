EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.27

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.27 and traded as high as $44.71. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 17,746 shares trading hands.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
