El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $7,746,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 43,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $586,557.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 364,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,694.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 189,177 shares of company stock worth $2,483,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.