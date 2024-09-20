Elastic (ESTC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) in the last few weeks:

9/11/2024 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

8/30/2024 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

8/30/2024 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Elastic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.96 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,070 shares of company stock worth $16,827,252 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.