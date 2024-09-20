Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg Sells 3,553 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.89. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$25.04.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.154321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

