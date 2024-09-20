Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg Sells 3,553 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71.
TSE:ELD opened at C$23.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.89. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$25.04.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.154321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
