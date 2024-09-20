Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.84

Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.84 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 133.90 ($1.77). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.76), with a volume of 42,728 shares.

Eleco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,433.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Eleco’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

