Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,050 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $37,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 104.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.8% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $140.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

