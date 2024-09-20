Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.13

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.13 and traded as high as C$53.06. Emera shares last traded at C$51.92, with a volume of 809,405 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMA shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.44.

Emera Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.13.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1512915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

