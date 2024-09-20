Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.81. Emerald shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 10,573 shares.

Emerald Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $956.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

Emerald Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Emerald by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerald by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Emerald by 17.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

