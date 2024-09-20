Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

