Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Up 11%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 4,003,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,622,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

