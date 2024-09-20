Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,629,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,697,389 shares.The stock last traded at $27.60 and had previously closed at $27.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,038,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,983,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,017,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

