Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as high as C$5.00. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 817,088 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Silver

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total value of C$264,420.00. In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.49, for a total value of C$114,143.04. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $576,363. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.