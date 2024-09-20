enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Head to Head Review

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enGene and Candel Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A N/A -$99.92 million ($1.66) -4.31 Candel Therapeutics $120,000.00 1,904.38 -$37.94 million ($1.28) -6.00

Profitability

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than enGene. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares enGene and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -66.38% -56.00% Candel Therapeutics N/A -629.29% -134.23%

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for enGene and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 7 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 370.20%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.23%. Given enGene’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Summary

enGene beats Candel Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

