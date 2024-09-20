EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of EnLink Midstream worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.50 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

