ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.13

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and traded as low as $24.99. ENN Energy shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 19,602 shares trading hands.

ENN Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

