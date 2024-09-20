ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.13

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and traded as low as $24.99. ENN Energy shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 19,602 shares trading hands.
ENN Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.