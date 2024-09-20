Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,888 shares of company stock worth $5,110,766. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Entergy Stock Down 0.7 %

ETR opened at $127.68 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

