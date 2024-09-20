Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. 39,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 16,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Entrée Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.