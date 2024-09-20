Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Shares Down 8.5%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

