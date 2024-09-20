Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 140,807 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $45,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

HYD stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

