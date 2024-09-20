Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 417,210 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $41,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.78.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

