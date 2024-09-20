Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $48,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

