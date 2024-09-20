Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,473 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Saia worth $49,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Saia by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $271,000.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $453.83 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.07.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

