Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,699 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of FactSet Research Systems worth $41,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.28.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

