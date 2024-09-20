Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,596,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 121,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IJT opened at $140.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
