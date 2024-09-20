Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $39,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

