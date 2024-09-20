Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $38,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

