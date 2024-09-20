Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $44.19 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $44,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.8 %

RCL stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

