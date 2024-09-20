Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.59 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $47,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

