Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $48.26 Million Holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 846,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $48,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period.

Get American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact alerts:

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Up 1.9 %

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88.

About American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.